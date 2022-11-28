By my nature, I’m a windshield guy, not a rearview mirror guy. I’m always looking forward. How can we solve problems, grow, evolve? But in the wake of this month’s election I do want to take a moment to look back, mostly to express my gratitude.
Despite all the predictions of a national red wave, the fact of the matter is we were running for office in an atmosphere where a successful two-term incumbent senator in Ron Johnson had to spend more than $70 million to defeat Mandela Barnes. I’m proud to have supported my friend for these last 12 years and glad his hard work was rewarded with another term. But it’s undeniable that the electoral environment was different than most of us anticipated.
On the positive side we did better in 50 counties than was seen in 2018. We need to continue to grow this base. I spent a lot of time campaigning in Milwaukee and this model should continue with future Republican candidates. Many seeds of hope were planted in the inner city, but it’s going to take a continued effort to further this shift. Dane County is a completely different puzzle that needs to be solved.
While I regret that the slings and arrows of modern politics put a great Wisconsin family company in the cross hairs, I do not have any second thoughts about entering the arena once again to fight for common sense, conservative public policy. I am grateful for my family who were with me throughout the race. My children joined us on the trail often and my wife, Barbara, was by my side from day one until the end. My faith, and my family, remain strong and I am grateful for His grace.
I’m thankful for the dedicated and hardworking staff we assembled in just a few short months. Many of these men and women were veterans of the Wisconsin grassroots movement, but quite a few were also working on their first political campaign. I’m proud that our team brought new blood into the conservative movement. We provided folks an opportunity to prove themselves and many seized that opportunity and made tremendous strides in the last seven months. Our party is going to need more new blood if we are to be competitive in statewide races in the future. And much of this new blood needs be “technically proficient” to be able to run data analytics for voter/ballot turnout.
More than 1.2 million of my fellow Wisconsinites put their faith in me and voted for me this month. I am appreciative of your support and encourage all of you to continue to fight for that in which you believe.
Finally, there are hundreds of manufacturers, tavern owners, restaurateurs, pastors and civic leaders who opened up their workspaces for me to help share my thoughts and engage with concerned voters across the state. Each week you helped thousands of your fellow citizens participate in the great American experiment. Our representative democracy is dependent on an informed and engaged citizenry, and in a time where the mainstream media’s influence and credibility is waning, your willingness to open your doors to political candidates has never been more crucial.
I will continue to be involved in civic life in Wisconsin through my leadership at Michels Corporation and through our private philanthropy of our family foundation. I sincerely hope all those who were involved in our outsider campaign continue to be engaged in local and state campaigns. The local county Republican Party leaders are a solid foundation from which to build, but this small cadre of heavily-involved party members are not enough. Politics is about addition and the evolution of our movement needs more people from the outside to bring their ideas and energy into the fold.
The state and national parties need you. Together, learn from what worked and what didn’t and bring others into the fold. That’s how a movement continues. It solves problems, grows and evolves. The fight is too important to shut down and sit on the sidelines.
(Tim Michels is a businessman and was a candidate for Wisconsin governor in 2022.)