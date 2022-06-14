WAUKESHA — Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels won the most votes in the first Republican Party of Waukesha County straw poll on the topic last weekend, by a comfortable margin.
Attendees at Maxwell Street Days in Mukwonago were asked their choice for governor between Michels, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun of Campbellsport.
Michels took the top spot in the straw poll, with 53 votes, more than double the 26 cast for Kleefisch. Nicholson brought in 7 votes; Ramthun garnered 2.
“This is the first event of many where the Straw Poll will be held since the county party will be at every fair, festival, farmers market etc. etc. it can get into between now and the August 9th primary election,” RPWC Director Of Grass Roots Outreach Keith Best said in a press release.
Both Kleefisch and Michels attended the event on Saturday meeting and greeting potential voters, Best reported.
Michels, co-owner of construction firm Michels Corp., gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump this month. In his endorsement, Trump called Michels an “America First Conservative” who will support Second Amendment gun rights, honor law enforcement, and stand against the “Woke Mob trying to destroy our country.”
None of the candidates gained the endorsement of the state party at its convention last month. Kleefisch enjoyed the most support — she won 55% of the votes from delegates, but fell short of the 60% needed for an official endorsement. Some 43% of the delegates voted for “no endorsement,” while all the other candidates landed in the single digits. Michels, a comparatively late entrant to the race for governor, received the support of 4% of delegates — before Trump announced his endorsement, The Associated Press reported.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to run against Gov. Tony Evers in the November election.
Contributing: The Associated Press