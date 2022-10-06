PEWAUKEE — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was endorsed by the Waukesha County Police Chiefs Association Wednesday and later told The Freeman that if elected, he will have rule of law in Wisconsin.
“Everywhere I go in this state, the police feel like the governor doesn’t have their back,” said Michels. “They feel like the governor is coddling criminals.”
Michels met with the Waukesha County Police Chiefs Association along with other statewide candidates at Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main St.
Michels believes that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is forgiving criminals after multiple offenses, leading to more crimes and more victims.
“The catch-and-release DAs that are letting these bad guys out on the street the next day, I’m going to replace them,” said Michels. “We need to make sure that the hardworking, taxpaying law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin get what they want and what they deserve; and that is that their person, their family and their properties are protected.”
Following a surge within the last two years, Wisconsin is at a 30-year high in crime, according to Michels, who said he believes it’s all a byproduct of the “defund the police” movement.
On reckless driving, Michels said he has seen it himself in downtown Milwaukee and Waukesha County. He added that 10 years ago, reckless driving was seen once a year, and now it is seen on a weekly basis.
“I think it’s an attitude shift, and we have to have that attitude shift back to rule of law, to respect for the laws that are on the books,” said Michels.
To address the issue, Michels said his administration would let everybody know that police are going to do what they’re trained to do: Treat people with respect, but also enforce the law.
“We need to put the preference on lowering crime and standing with communities — standing with lawabiding people so that they don’t have to worry about the surge of crime in their communities,” he said.
Michels touched on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, saying Darrell Brooks Jr. should not have been out on the street following his criminal career.
Michels also addressed the fentanyl and opioid crisis throughout Waukesha County and all over the state. He said his administration will do everything they can to get fentanyl and opioids off the street, though he didn’t state specific plans.
Attempts to reach Evers’ office and the Waukesha County Democratic Party for comment were unsuccessful before deadline.