WAUKESHA — Former Vice President Mike Pence said there are no candidates for governor “more capable and more experienced” than Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate. Pence was in Waukesha on Wednesday at the Ingleside Hotel to campaign for the former lieutenant governor.
Pence and Kleefisch held a roundtable discussion with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and law enforcement.
“There is no candidate for governor in America who is more capable, more experienced or more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” said Pence, adding that Kleefisch has “stood in the pocket” for Wisconsin in the past.
Kleefisch was Walker’s former lieutenant governor, elected in 2010. She left office in 2019 and is now one of four candidates in the Republican primary running against Adam Fischer, Tim Michels and Timothy Ramthun.
Wednesday’s roundtable attendees discussed the need to back and lead law enforcement and provide necessary funding for them to do their jobs.
“I am committed to, as governor, putting 1,000 more cops on the streets and doing bail and sentencing reform to tie the hands of bad district attorneys and bad judges who are content to just let the bad guys go,” said Kleefisch.
Kleefisch also promised to fire Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm if elected governor.
Endorsed by a majority of Wisconsin sheriffs, the Milwaukee Police Association, the Kenosha Professional Police Association and the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police, Kleefisch declared her support to back the badge.
“The time has come for us to elect leaders who will stand without apology for the men and women who serve on the thin blue line,” said Pence.
Law enforcement speaks out
Kleefisch asked for a show of hands from law enforcement regarding how many departments were suffering from staffing shortages. As multiple hands went up Kleefisch said it spoke volumes.
“There’s no department in our nation right now that can tell you they are fully staffed,” said former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. “We need that leadership here, and we need leadership to stand up for law enforcement.”
Kleefisch brought up the increase in overdoses among fentanyl poisoning, and Pence acknowledged Waukesha County’s recent declaration of fentanyl as a community health crisis.
“We have lost operational control in the southern border,” he said.
“We have a non-secure border that is controlled by drug cartels, and fentanyl is moving across the border at record numbers,” said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.
The primary election is set for Tuesday. The Republican gubernatorial winner will move on to face off against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
A recent Marquette Law School poll, released in late June, showed Kleefisch and Michels running almost even, and state Rep. Ramthun is trailing behind them by more than 20 points, according to the Associated Press.