WAUKESHA — Incumbent Lenny Miller lost his bid for re-election to the Common Council’s aldermanic District 11 seat in Tuesday’s primary election, based on preliminary results.
Newcomers Alicia Halvensleben and Aaron Spencer, who placed first and second, respectively, are advancing in the upcoming spring general election in April.
In the run-up to the primary, Halvensleben and Spencer have shared varied viewpoints on the issues facing District 11, and the city as a whole.
Halvensleben said she is running on a platform to increase transparency and accessibility within the city and hone in on redevelopments to grow the tax base.
Spencer said he is vying for the seat to tackle issues of importance to families and neighbors. If elected, he said his goal is try increasing homeowner and small business engagement in city issues.
Results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Alicia Halvensleben
|156
|43.1%
|Aaron Spencer
|139
|38.4%
|Lenny Miller
|66
|18.2%
|Write-in:
|1
|0.3%
|Total votes
|362
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
3 of 3 Units reported: 100%