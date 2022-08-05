WAUKESHA — Since it was announced Wednesday that the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 instead of the traditionally-scheduled Sunday before Thanksgiving, a representative with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed some of the members of the dance group will be walking in the parade.
At the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, six people were killed and over 60 people were injured after a vehicle was driven through parade crowds.
Among the Dancing Grannies that were walking in the 2021 parade that lost their lives are Ginny Sorenson, 79, Lee Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, and Bill Hospel, 81. Two additional victims walking in the parade died, Jane Kulich, 52, and Jackson Sparks, 8.
Jan Kwiatkowski, co-leader of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, confirmed with The Freeman Thursday that the group plans to walk in the 2022 parade. They also applied to walk in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York and are awaiting approval. Kwiatkowski said they should know by the end of August if they are accepted for the Macy’s parade.
“The group is determined to go (to the Waukesha parade),” she said. “I personally wasn’t there last year, the group definitely wants to go, there are some grannies who are obviously apprehensive but determined to go anyway. There are a couple that probably will just pass on that one day. There’s a lot of time between now and December and we’re kind of at a point where everyone’s going to do what’s best for them. But as a group, there will be a good part of the group there. I’d say the majority of the group will be there.”
Kwiatkowski said she will be walking in the parade to honor the memories of Durand, Sorenson, Hospel and Owen.
“Also at the same time just a determination to say that we are surviving, we’re thriving and we’re not going to let this stop us,” she said. “I know that there’s probably going to be mixed feelings there. As one of the co-leaders of the group, definitely just going to be watching out for my family ... my teammates.”
The Parade Memorial Commission is also working to approve and develop memorials in Waukesha to remember and honor the victims of the parade. Among the committee members is Tamara Rosentreter, who keeps the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in the loop on updates from the meetings.
“We love the idea of there being a memorial and we’re trying to figure out how in the parade, where everything happened, how do we pause for a moment or acknowledge just the reality of what happened?” Kwiatkowski said. “That’s what we’re trying to figure out as a group, not just kind of walk through it like nothing ever happened.”
Ultimately, Kwiatkowski said the group is really looking forward to the parade and find it the best way to honor the lives of the lost loved ones.
“They wouldn’t have wanted us to quit and we’re not quitting,” Kwiatkowski said.
Other groups
Other affected groups contacted by The Freeman are either still in discussion or plan not to attend.
The Premier Dance Company, which was formed in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy by talented coaches, dancers and their parents, said they will not be attending the 2022 parade.
“For the comfortability of our girls and their families,” the dance group said in a statement.
The Waukesha School District told The Freeman Thursday that they are uncertain at this time if groups within the district, including the Waukesha South Band, will participate in the parade.