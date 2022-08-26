MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
“MDG's will be honoring and dedicating this parade to our beloved Ginny Sorenson. Ginny’s granddaughter’s will be carrying the banner. Our volunteers will be handing out GRANNY STRONG bracelets. So MUSKEGO HOW LOUD will your crowd be, let's hear you cheering, see the dancing, and standing ovations,” the group’s Facebook page said.
The parade route begins at Janesville Road and Lannon Road and proceeds west down Janesville to Pioneer Drive, then south to the festival grounds.
DandiLion Daze, formerly the Muskego Community Festival, or Muskego Fest, runs through Sunday. For more information visit https://dandiliondaze.com/.