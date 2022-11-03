A Milwaukee County elections official has been fired from her role as deputy director the Milwaukee Election Commission for fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots and having them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, according to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
The mayor held a press conference Thursday morning to announce the decision to dismiss Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata immediately after discovering she was the person that requested the ballots.
Johnson spoke during the press conference along with Milwaukee County Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg.
According the Woodall-Vogg, Zapata used the public-facing website myvote.wi.gov to request a military ballot. Woodall-Vogg said that military members aren't required to register to vote, and they are exempt from needing to provide a voter I.D. Woodall-Vogg speculated that Zapata was trying to make people aware of the vulnerability.
When Rep. Brandjen received the fraudulent ballots on Thursday, Oct. 27, she reported it to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.
Rep. Brandtjen represents state Assembly District 22 and is also the chair of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections. Democrat Matthew Brown is challenging Rep. Brandtjen for the District 22 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Rep. Brandtjen responded to the announcement Thursday afternoon: "Unlike Mayor Johnson, I have actually been working on providing Wisconsinites a safe and secure election process. We have uncovered so many issues that demand attention. I have been attacked by the liberal media, Democrats who benefit from the system and Republicans who don’t have the backbone to take on the issues, including Speaker Vos, who has referred to me as a conspiracy theorist. All of the while, we have uncovered massive amounts of election disparities and a statewide Election Commission that has undeniably broken the law on numerous occasions. It’s time we do the people’s business, and that includes the media and both parties taking part.”
The Republican Part of Wisconsin also responded to the announcement Thursday afternoon. The party's communication director, Chad Doran said, "Election officials need to follow the law. However, the vulnerabilities that continue to be exposed in the MyVote system for requesting absentee ballots should be shocking to everyone. We remain very concerned that these vulnerabilities exist and that the Elections Commission is not taking the proper steps to mitigate the risks of potential fraud those vulnerabilities in the system create.”
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office told The Freeman they are still investigating the matter.