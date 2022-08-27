BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich.
According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
Sindler and Kelley had been last seen on Monday.
The Village of Mukwonago Police Department asked the Benton Township Police Department for assistance in locating Sindler and Kelley as it was believed they could be tent camping in Berrien County, Mich.
Some time on Saturday, Sindler and Kelley were located.