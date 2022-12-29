PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor.
The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
Heather Witt Krings, Delaney’s mom, provided an update on the site as well as the CaringBridge website.
“As from day one of Delaney’s diagnosis, the Village of friends, family and strangers which has stepped up to support not only this sweet girl but our entire family continues to amaze me,” Krings said.
Sharon Tomlinson was the Shorewest realtor who helped the family buy their Pewaukee house. She has kept in contact with Heather. Heather said Tomlinson gives back so much to the community. Tomlinson started a post on social media asking people to send birthday cards to the little girl.
She thanked people for the meal train, cards and gifts and the birthday parade.
“Laney is still with us, by the grace of God. Her little body is fighting hard, her spirit fighting even harder. While we are so fortunate that we were able to have her here with us for her 5th Birthday and for Christmas with our family, she slips away a little bit every day. I feel as though she is trapped in a body that won’t respond to her wishes. We are able to see a little of her firey personality come through here and there by hand signals, small nods and occasionally a word or two. These moments are absolutely cherished. Every single second. Hug your people. Love your people. Tell your people you love them. Rise above the hate this jaded world has placed on your shoulders. We are all different and that is to be appreciated, celebrated. Our daughter, this precious Delaney, has proven that there is still good in the world, as long as that is what you choose,” she said.
For donations the family asks people to visit the GoFundMe at https://gofundme.com/f/delaney-krings or utilize Venmo@craziefuzzies1031. For updates you can visit the CaringBridge website at https://caringbridge.org/visit/loveforlaneyk.