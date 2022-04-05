WAUKESHA — Incumbent Supervisor Chris Mommaerts was re-elected while challenger Judy Rozinksi defeated incumbent Janis Suhm for two spots on the Eagle Town Board in Tuesday's election.
Mommaerts led all candidates in receiving 561 votes, or 40.9%. Rozinski garnered 425 votes, or 31%, while Suhm took in 382 votes, or 27.8%. There were four write-in votes.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Chris Mommaerts (i)
|561
|40.9%
|Judy Rozinski
|425
|31%
|Janis Suhm (i)
|382
|27.8%
|Write in
|4
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|1,372
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)