Vote 2022

WAUKESHA — Incumbent Supervisor Chris Mommaerts was re-elected while challenger Judy Rozinksi defeated incumbent Janis Suhm for two spots on the Eagle Town Board in Tuesday's election.

Mommaerts led all candidates in receiving 561 votes, or 40.9%. Rozinski garnered 425 votes, or 31%, while Suhm took in 382 votes, or 27.8%. There were four write-in votes.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Chris Mommaerts (i)56140.9%
Judy Rozinski42531%
Janis Suhm (i)38227.8%
Write in40.3%
Total Votes1,372 
   

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

<< Back to main election results page