Moorer reflects on becoming first black person in decades on board

WAUKESHA — Marquell Moorer became a teacher to make a difference, and as the first black person in decades on the Waukesha School Board, he hopes to continue that mission.
Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart lost their bid for re-election against Karrie Kozlowski, Moorer and Mark Borowski. They will be sworn in on April 25.
Moorer said he always had a passion for children’s education. His goal is to help students overcome obstacles like he had to. Growing up in Milwaukee, the educator dealt with challenges such as violence, abuse and poverty.
“I definitely faced a lot of hardships,” Moorer said.
Moorer, who attended Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, loved learning about government and economics in social studies classes.
What made a difference were his teachers, who believed in him and held him to higher expectations, he said.
“That is what I intend to display as a board member. Pushing that high expectation on students despite their circumstances,” he said.
Moorer said his teachers never let him make excuses and pushed him to go the extra mile in his education. He remembered his English teacher, who challenged him to go into honors classes and set the bar high.
“I really believed she believed in me,” Moorer said.
He added teachers need to meet children where they are but also keep them accountable.
Moorer teaches first grade in the Beloit area and said students have different circumstances no matter whether they attend schools in Waukesha, Milwaukee or Beloit.
As a first-grade teacher, he enjoys being there for students at the beginning of their educational foundation.
“I have always believed it starts early,” he said.
He added it is important to start early to help build up reading and other skills.
What has struck him, as a first-grade teacher, is parents being surprised a man teaches early education.
“A lot of students don’t get a male teacher in first grade often, from what I’ve heard from many parents,” he said.
Moorer said he feels there is a good group of teachers in Waukesha and all over the state.
A moment in history
Moorer said being the first black person on the Waukesha School Board in decades is “historic.”
William J. Carr Sr. was elected to the school board in 1968 and elected vice president of the board in 1972, according to archived Waukesha Freeman newspapers.
“I consider myself to still be a part of a historical moment in modern times,” Moorer said.
He said he hopes people realize not all black people fall into one political spectrum.
“Not all black people are liberal, some are conservative. This sends a message to Waukesha in a positive way,” he said.
The opportunity to make change and inspire other people is not lost on Moorer.
“I have the opportunity to bring impact to the community through the message of uniting our students and looking to come together despite differences and find common ground,” he said.
While he is excited about the milestone, he thinks anyone, regardless of race or gender, should run for an office.
“Anyone, no matter their skin color, if you want to run for office then you should run for office,” Moorer said.
He added we have that right in this country regardless of different viewpoints.
Moorer hopes to deliver on his campaign promises such as improving academic proficiency like reading and writing. He said if students cannot manage the skills of early elementary reading and writing, those issues will stick with them into later years of education.
“I look forward to working with all people from different backgrounds and beliefs and making sure our students are being set up to succeed,” Moorer said.