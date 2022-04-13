BROOKFIELD — Waukesha County is beginning the reconstruction of Moorland Road (County O) between Interstate 94 and Bluemound Road (U.S. 18).
Work began in early April and will be completed in the fall.
The project will include reconstruction of the pavement structure, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Fond du Lac, Dane and Kenosha.
It is also anticipated that curb and gutter, and storm sewer, replacement of the existing signals at I-94 westbound ramps, Brookfield Square Drive, and the northern Brookfield Square Mall Entrance with new signals.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
The project also includes improving pedestrian crossings, replacement and additional sidewalk to be added on the west side of Moorland Road and on-street bicycle accommodations from Brookfield Square Drive to Bluemound Road.
During the project the posted speed limit will be 25 mph. Motorists are asked to drive slow and be aware of workers on site.