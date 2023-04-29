TOWN OF POLK — All but two of the 34 dogs seized from a Town of Wayne residence in January by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and hosted at the Washington County Humane Society have now been adopted.
The last two Jack Russell terriers, Journey and Aspen, are both male, roughly a year old and have considerable vision issues, according to the Washington County Human Society. However, the two dogs still enjoy running, jumping and playing with other dogs.
“There was an outpouring of donations and support on social media,” said WCHS Communication Specialist Joe Poczkalski. “All of that played into a really successful outcome. It also frees up more space for us. We can start to take on transports twice a month from other shelters and rescues.”
In response to concerns raised by the community and with the help of a well-coordinated response from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 34 dogs were removed from their owner in the Town of Wayne and relocated to the WCHS for shelter and care in January. All but one of the dogs were Jack Russell terrier mixes.
Prior to seizing the dogs on Jan. 31 and charging the property owner, law enforcement found the 34 dogs living in squalid housing conditions and surviving off leftover pizza and moldy animal carcasses in what looked to be an unlicensed dog breeding business, according to the WCHS.
The WCHS was granted ownership of the 34 dogs in early April and officially made the dogs available for adoption. According to the WCHS, care staff grew very fond of the dogs, and the organization is pleased to have assisted in such a meaningful case. The dogs’ care and medical costs have surpassed $40,000 since being brought to the WCHS on Jan. 31. Donations received thus far have been greatly appreciated, according to WCHS.
Last weekend, Honey Down Farm took part in a fundraising event, the Goat Baby Shower, that helped recoup WCHS costs for taking care of the 34 dogs. To make a tax-deductible contribution, visit donation.wchspets.org.