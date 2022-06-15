In addition, the nonprofit, which received its 501(c)3 status in 2018, recently made electrical stimulation equipment available at the MS gym at Wisconsin Metal Parts, owned by Dan Erschen, who founded MS Just Keep Moving.
MS is an autoimmune disease which eats away at the protective covering of nerves. Often, individuals who have MS have fatigue, pain, vision problems, numbness and tingling, mobility problems and more.
Erschen said he’s working to get a look at what research is out there on MS and put that research to use. A lot of the equipment at the gym is adaptive equipment — with harnesses available on trampolines and ellipticals.
Erschen is interested in the latest technologies, such as red light therapy, blood flow restriction therapy and more.
“There’s (also) a lot of good, positive research going on that shows that a lot of these autoimmune diseases like MS may actually be caused in the gut and then what can we do on a preventative basis,” he said.
The gym also has massage therapy and volunteer physical therapists.
Erschen was inspired to eventually start the nonprofit because of his journey with MS himself.
“I was to the point where I couldn’t feed myself, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t really do much of anything,” he said. “Through exercise I started getting my mobility back a little bit. Then I was able to walk and I was able to start jogging a bit and then I started bike riding and ... swimming. I ended up running six marathons and I did four Iron Man Triathlons.”
In addition, Erschen said every Friday a group of volunteers and individuals meets at Nettesheim Park, N26-W27495 Prospect Ave., for a bike ride with trikes that hook together. The group meets for the ride at 7 a.m.
This last year, Erschen said they decided to ask the Pewaukee Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department for bathroom access at the park. The department granted the group a set of bathroom keys and also ensures the bathrooms are clean every Friday for MS Just Keep Moving.
For more information, visit https://msjustkeepmoving.org.