MUKWONAGO — Section Elementary School, W18-S8430 County Highway EE, was placed in a “secure status” Tuesday after students at recess reported seeing a man at his residence with a gun across the street, a message to families says.
All fourth through sixth grade students who were out on the playground were immediately brought inside and the police were called.
“The Town of Mukwonago Police responded immediately and spoke with the man,” the message says. “The man was apologetic and cooperative. He confirmed that he had discharged a gun targeting a hawk on his property who was threatening his chickens.”
The Section Elementary school counselor and school psychologist visited the classrooms who witnessed this and discussed the situation with students. The school was placed in secure status, which means the school day was conducted as normal, but students were not allowed to leave the building until police were able to resolve the situation and confirm that normal operations could resume, according to the letter.
“We are grateful for the immediate response by the Town of Mukwonago Police and the mature and appropriate response to this situation by our students and staff,” the message from the school’s principal and Mukwonago Area School District superintendent says.