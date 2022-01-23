Mukwonago hires new administrator

MUKWONAGO — Since Fred Schnook, Mukwonago’s new village administrator, started three weeks ago, he’s mostly been focusing on figuring out the village that he’ll soon be calling home.
The 59-year-old started working earlier this month for the village after previous administrator John Weidl immediately resigned in a closed session meeting in March.
Originally, he said, he worked at factories in Milwaukee until he was laid off and decided to go to college.
He has his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration, and is currently working to get his doctorate in urban development at UW-Milwaukee.
He also spent some time working to help dislocated workers, and their families, before he began his governmental career. Between 2002 and 2006, he served as the mayor of Ashland near the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and in 2017 he was city administrator in Kewaunee near Green Bay.
However, recently, he wanted to move back to Waukesha County to help take care of his mom, and Mukwonago seemed like a good place to work. Schnook is quite familiar with the Waukesha County area.
For the past three weeks, during one of which he was ill, the longtime Wisconsin resident said he’s mostly been trying to get used to the village that he used to visit when horses were still being tied up at gas stations.
“It’s been a lot of reading,” Schnook said.
But he said as time goes on, he’s looking forward to applying the skills he’s learned throughout his career to help Mukwonago continue to succeed.
Specifically, Schnook said he’ll be focusing on ensuring the village stays financially solid in the coming years, and that he also wants to help the Village Board accomplish its goals.
He plans to work to help the village receive grants for infrastructure projects. And Schnook is confident he’ll be able to do that in Mukwonago — due to the staff and community that knows how to work together.
Get to know ... Mukwonago Village Administrator Fred Schnook
My greatest achievement is: My two grown kids
My favorite book is: “Strength to Love” by Martin Luther King Jr.
My favorite TV show is: “Star Trek”
My favorite podcasts are: Ted Talks
My favorite childhood memory is: Camping in Adams County
The person I most admire is: My father
Three words people describe me are: Honest, hardworking and blunt
The worst job I had as a teenager: Cleaning out grease traps at an Italian restaurant
The food I like best is: French food
My favorite hobby is: Camping
My goals for the year are: To successfully transition to my new position and to relocate with my wife to Waukesha County
My favorite type of music is: Oldies
My pets are: Two Old English Bulldogs, Lily and Lumpy
My favorite vacation place is: National and state parks, specifically Glacier National Park