MUKWONAGO —The Mukwonago Lions Club’s Father Day Parade is scheduled for noon Sunday.
The parade route begins near NAPA, 850 Main St., and heads north on Highway ES to Field Park/Park View Middle School. The parade is part of the Mukwonago Lions Summerfeste.
On Saturday there is an adult softball tournament, a horseshoe tournament at 11 a.m. and music from The Now from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Field Park.
On Sunday, after the parade is the Classic Car Show from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and music from Boo! The Band from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Field Park. For more information visit
https://www.facebook.com/events/2 8031397741802/?ref=newsfeed.