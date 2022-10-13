MUKWONAGO — All is quiet on Woodsedge Drive in Mukwonago until 5 p.m. when suddenly the Halloween decorations start blinking and “Monster Mash” plays along to the lights.
Jeff Schmittinger recently moved to the street from Crown Court a few minutes away. He is happy to continue to put on a show for both Halloween and Christmas.
Schmittinger said the decorating inspiration came while recovering from a long-term esophagus and stomach illness years ago. He watched YouTube videos of various holiday lights set to music.
“I was at home for a year and in my chair for a lot of it. I watched videos of it (Christmas light shows) and then how to do it,” he said.
The programming he used allowed him to download a free version of it and programed his own lights while he was waiting to get healthy. He remembered the first song he used was the Christmas version of “Snoopy VS. The Red Baron” by The Royal Guardsman.
“It is a personal favorite. Ever since I was little I would listen to the radio waiting for the song to come on. I would call the station to request it,” Schmittinger said.
When he had the opportunity to pick a song to go with Christmas lights, it was a no-brainer.
The programming is no small feat for every tenth of a second needs to be programed. When the Mukwonago man first did the house he used one controller to control 16 lights. It took him three months to get the program down the first time.
Right now he only has 80 with five controllers for Halloween. Christmas usually triples that if not more, plus 4200 red, green, and blue lights with nine controllers.
“I’ve modified it since then because I’ve learned stuff,” Schmittinger said.
After a few years he noticed all the Halloween inflatables and lights. He decided to put singing faces to the lights.
The show must go on
For several years Schmittinger was entertaining neighbors with his lights shows. Prior to COVID, he worked on the show five or six days a week also while working long shifts. He also has two children living with him due to his divorce. Last year he got COVID and still is suffering with health issues.
“It was horrible. Halloween would usually take me a week to do and it took me a month a half. My fiancée Dawn Albrecht did half of the display this year,” he said.
He had to scale back the design a bit due to his health.
Normally it is just Schmittinger doing it although during Christmas he needs a little bit of help.
“I needed a lot of help because I could only do something for 15 minutes because I get too tired. I have to either sit down or lay down and go from there,” Schmittinger said.
His children are 12 and 14 but he doesn’t allow them to help. He said he is too picky about where things go and how he wants it.
“I don’t want them involved because I want it where I want it,” Schmittinger said. He is thankful for Dawn, who helped with the lights and the inflatables.
“She is supportive,” he said.
The community has also been supportive in both locations. He is in the Facebook group for Schmittinger’s former subdivision.
“I was told I couldn’t leave because people didn’t want to lose the light show,” Schmittinger said.
He added he loves Christmas lights and hates it when the show is over and the lights come down.
“It just lifts my spirits so much to have the lights,” Schmittinger said.
There is a little boy in the neighborhood who rides his bike to the bus stop by the house. He has the lights on a schedule to be on when he rides by and goes home.
“The smile on his face is so worth it,” he said.
Tune your radio to 90.3FM between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily to enjoy the show at S74-W32624 Woodsedge Drive, Mukwonago.