Mukwonago names Koch as next superintendent

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Area School District School Board selected Joe Koch as the district’s next superintendent at their meeting on Monday. Koch is currently the deputy superintendent for the School District of Waukesha.
School District of Waukesha Superintendent Jim Sebert said, “I’m very happy for Joe. He is a great man who works hard. This is a tremendous opportunity for him and his family.”
Fellow Waukesha Board of Education member Corey Montiho said Koch is an exceptional leader, administrator, and overall human being.
“Mukwonago Area School District could not have made a better choice. I’ll be sad to see him go, but very glad to see his exceptional career continue,” Montiho said.
Koch has more than 20 years of experience in education, serving as a special education teacher, assistant principal and director of pupil services. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership and service from Cardinal Stritch University and holds a master’s degree in special education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“The board believes that Koch brings a wealth of knowledge, work ethic, collaborative spirit, listening ear, passion for students and desire to be a part of the community. He will be a fantastic asset to the district,” said Erika Conner, MASD School Board president.
“It is an honor to be selected for the position of superintendent for the Mukwonago Area School District,” said Koch. “I look forward to carrying forward the good work of our students, staff, administrators and community and to continue to provide excellent learning experiences for our students.”
The search for Mukwonago’s next superintendent began during the summer when MASD selected BWP & Associates to assist with the search process. A slate of candidates was interviewed the week of Oct. 31. Following initial interviews, two finalists were selected and final interviews were conducted the week of Nov. 14.
“I want to thank the community, parents and staff that participated in the surveys, focus groups and interviews conducted to identify the skills, characteristics and priorities our community finds valuable in a superintendent,” said Conner. “Led by your feedback, we selected an experienced leader who will guide us into the future well.”
Koch is set to begin in July 2023. Sebert said there is time before thinking of the next steps to fill Koch’s position in Waukesha.