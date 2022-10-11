MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Police Department received a complaint of an aggressive scam call on Monday.
A father of college-aged children received a call on his cellphone labeled as "spam" while at work.
The man stated that he normally doesn’t answer "spam" calls but was waiting for a call from someone who had a history of calling from valid numbers that were labeled "spam."
Upon answering, he was immediately confronted by a frantic female voice calling him “Dad” begging for help and that she had been kidnapped and to do what they said.
The man said that the frantic female did sound like his daughter. The phone was then abruptly turned over to an angry male voice who threatened violence on the female unless the complainant went to the bank for money.
He was ordered not to tell anyone about the phone call and was requested to tell the caller where his location was along with the location of his bank, police said.
The man was able to confirm through his wife that his daughter, who was currently out of state, was OK and uninvolved, according to police.
“Be aware that no names are involved and the scammers rely on the victim’s emotions to fill in the blanks and make sense out of what is being yelled at them in the moment. The scammers then demand your location so they can find you on a map and instruct you to go to area money access points, further selling the idea that they are familiar with you and your family, police said.
The Mukwonago Police Department wants you to be aware of this aggressive angle of the “grandchild calling grandparents for bail money scam.”