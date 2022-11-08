MUKWONAGO — The village and town of Mukwonago held referendums to exceed their respective tax levies in order to hire more staff, particularly firefighters and police officers. The referendum narrowly passed in the town and the village.
The referendum needed to pass in both in order to take effect. 50.9% of voters in the town, or 2,274 people, voted yes, and 58%, or 2,335, voted yes in the village.
In the town, the difference was 79 votes.
|Village vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|2,286
|58.5%
|No
|1,624
|41.5%
|Total Votes
|3,910
|Town vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|2,274
|50.9%
|No
|2,195
|49.1%
|Total Votes
|4,469
100% of precincts reporting