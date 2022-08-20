MUKWONAGO — Mike Zvara never thought about joining an adaptive sports team but it was after his young son Colton, 7, joined the Mukwonago Lacrosse team that inspired him. Now the U.S. Cost Guard veteran has a chance to travel to Denver with the Milwaukee Eagles Wheelchair Lacrosse Team for nationals. Over the summer he played with the team for regionals in Oconomowoc.
“I’ve only been on the team since July. I’ve always been interested in lacrosse but when I was growing up it wasn’t around in the St. Francis area. Even Waukesha there wasn’t anything and it wasn’t an option,” Zvara said.
Shortly after moving to Mukwonago, a lacrosse coach met Colton who was instantly interested in playing. He has been on the U10 youth team for one year.
“I enjoy watching him play and it looked like a lot of fun. I was looking for something fun to do and stumbled across a story about wheelchair lacrosse,” he said.
A few days later Colton had a lacrosse tournament and during the last day they came across vendors and a referee ran up to him and asked him if he thought about wheelchair lacrosse.
It was funny to him since he was looking into it several days prior.
“I realized if that is not the good lord giving me a sign, I don’t know what is,” he said.
The rest was history.
Appreciating the game
The last time Zvara was in wheelchair was in 1999 after a motorcycle accident which caused his leg to be amputated.
The rules for wheelchair lacrosse are very similar to field lacrosse except for the wheelchair usage.
“You have to make some adaptations of course and try to learn how to roll the wheelchair with a lacrosse stick in your hand and even more challenging when you have the ball and trying to move around as people are trying to beat you with their sticks,” Zvara said.
Zvara said the sport can get a bit rough at times.
“I got knocked on my can about six times last night,” he said.
Milwaukee Lacrosse Coach Anthony Courcelle said adaptive sports are beneficial to everyone. “It allows players to feel like they have accomplished something together and be part of team. It is important for everyone in this world,” Courcelle said.
He added the great thing is for the players both able-bodied and those with disabilities to learn a new sport.
Zvara said people who use a wheelchair regularly are at a bit of an advantage due to knowing how to move around with the chair.
The wheelchair lacrosse team is sponsored by Marquette University and the university’s lacrosse players coach Zvara’s team. The players also play with Colton and his teammates.
“These guys are great and the Mukwonago Lacrosse kids look up to them,” he said.
The fact that Colton has the opportunity to play with older players is a huge treat for the little boy.
“He has learned so much from them and helped him and his love of the game grow,” he said.
A bigger perk has been for Zvara, who said since joining the team, he has finally felt “normal.”
“No one is treating you with kid gloves or worrying about him falling. It is knuckle up and go get bloody out there. It’s great,” Zvara said.
There are able-bodied players on the team as well as people with disabilities. Zvara said the players don’t sit around and talk about their circumstances.
“It is not a woe is me club, it’s a let’s go play club,” he said.
Community support
The whole family, which includes Mike’s wife, Wendy, and their two other children, have the opportunity to travel to Colorado for nationals. The local Mukwonago community is stepping in to help the family to get there at the end of August. The Bee Well Cafe in Mukwonago has organized a fundraiser to help with his travels.
“Bee Well Cafe is awesome and we have become regulars there. Wendy brought up sponsorships and they wanted to help and like to help veterans and the community,” he said.
His team was looking for some sponsors to help offset the cost of traveling (fuel, hotel, food) there and back.
The next day they agreed to help and posted information online.
“It amazes me they have been willing to help after just meeting us,” he said.
Donations can be made at the Cafe during business hours or sent via Venmo to https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2419750701367296035.