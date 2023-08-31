BROOKFIELD — A person is dead along with a 35-year-old suspect in a homicide in the city of Brookfield, according to Assistant Police Chief Chris Garcia.
The Brookfield Police Department responded at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to a call on the 1000 block of Apple Tree Lane. At the residence, they found a victim with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.
Officers and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, which were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A suspect was immediately identified, and efforts to locate the suspect were initiated. At 5:30 p.m., the lone suspect was located by law enforcement officers on Sunnyslope Road and found to be deceased by self-inflicted injuries.
The victim and suspect involved in this incident were known to each other. The suspect is a 35-year-old man from Menomonee Falls.
No additional information about the victim will be released, Garcia told The Freeman.
“Marsy's Law prohibits me from releasing any additional victim information,” Garcia said.
The law makes sure that victims of crime have equal, constitutional rights on the same level as those accused and convicted of crimes.
There is no ongoing or continuing threat to the community.
“We are not seeking any additional suspects or vehicles associated with this incident. We appreciate the community's patience, understanding and support as we worked to bring this matter to a conclusion. Our collective hearts and prayers go out to all the friends, family and associates of the suspect and victim who are affected by this very difficult situation,” Garcia said.
The Brookfield Police Department was assisted by the Brookfield Fire Department, New Berlin Police, Menomonee Falls Police, Elm Grove Police, FBI, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office and the Waukesha County Medical Examiners Office.