MUSKEGO — Voters in the Muskego-Norway School District approved two referendum questions aimed at a combined $44 million in facilities improvements to Muskego High School and Lakeview Elementary School.
In the first question, voters were asked to approve $27.8 million in borrowing for technical education, science, engineering and math areas at the high school and gymnasium renovations at Lakeview. Voters in Waukesha and Racine counties said yes, with 4,355 saying yes and 2,813 opposed.
The second question saw voters approve $16.8 in borrowing for adding medicine and health sciences areas and an indoor practice facility and other renovations at the high school by a combined tally of 3,872 in favor and 3,274 against. All results are unofficial until canvassed.