MUSKEGO — Voters in the Muskego-Norway School District will be asked on Tuesday's ballot to vote on their desires regarding two referendum questions that are aimed at adding a gymnasium to Lakeview Elementary and math and science facilities at Muskego High School.
The first question asks voters whether they would allow the district to take out $27.8 million in bonds for an addition for technical education, science, technology, engineering and math areas, and renovations at the high school as well as an addition and renovations for a gymnasium and conversion of the current gymnasium into a cafeteria at Lakeview Elementary School.
The second question will ask voters to decide whether the school district shall take out $16.8 million in bonds for adding medicine and health sciences areas and an indoor practice facility and other renovations at the high school and other site improvements.
Voters could approve both, one or neither of the questions.
Jeremiah Johnson, director of operations and human resources for the Muskego-Norway School District, said in 2015 the district formed a master planning committee of community members, school officials and others to study the needs and things needing attention. It led to a project that closed two aging schools and the building of Muskego Lakes Middle School. The district continued planning with the rest of the things identified by that committee.
Johnson said Lakeview is the only one of the three elementary schools without a gym used only for that purpose. The first question would add a gymnasium and the current space would be devoted solely to cafeteria usage. That would allow more space for athletics and families attending concerts, for example, he said.
"Our current gym there, even though it's a cafeteria/gym it doesn't have a regulation-sized basketball court. If we build a gym that has a regulation sized (court) it would open up opportunities for the community and clubs, too," Johnson said.
The second question relates to space at the high school for health sciences. Johnson said close to half of students express an interest in health sciences and human services fields. That project would create a space dedicated for health, with a weight room component to it. There would be space for a physical therapy curriculum, and additional space for phy-ed, co-curriculars and clubs to use as an all-purpose space.
He said close to 40,000 people use district facilities for various activities each year and the district can't meet the needs of the amount of requests it receives. Woods and construction classes have increased by 100% in recent years, and some of those spaces date to the 1950s and 1960s when the district had 400 students in the high school. That number has now more than tripled, Johnson said.
"Our vision is to be the district of choice in southeastern Wisconsin so all these projects are to reflect the community and what the community desires in schools and that's our goal, just to reflect what the community would like," Johnson said.
