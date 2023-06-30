The term community to me has many different meanings. It is both a physical and an emotional concept. I am a part of the community where I live, but I am also part of a community with people who like the same things as me or enjoy doing the same activities. I am a part of my church community, my work community, and even simply my neighborhood’s community. However, while I am part of many different communities, I have never felt more connected to one than I do to the community of my city, Waukesha, Wisconsin.
It is no secret that my community experienced a horrific event in late November, at our annual Christmas parade. I, unfortunately, had a front-row seat to the tragedy, as I had been walking alongside the Waukesha South Marching Band, handing out candy to the kids watching the parade. The moment seemed to go in slow motion, as I watched things I cannot even begin to describe. But outside of the fear and the pain I witnessed and experienced that night, the most prevalent thing I witnessed was the strength of my community. So many people rushed in to help people they did not even know, I saw kids from school who were not friends hugging each other and supporting one another. Aside from the panic, there was an overwhelming feeling of love. But, it did not stop there.
I think the first time the strength of community really hit was the next night, when many members of the community gathered for a vigil, to honor those who had lost their lives. The number of people there overwhelmed me. People of all ages, races, and religions. We participated in prayers of all kinds, there was not an ounce of negativity in the hearts of the people there. Everyone was just there to support one another. This is when I truly knew the strength that my community had and the love that it possessed.
Since then, these kind acts have not stopped. People hang signs in their yards, wear “Waukesha Strong” T-shirts, and light blue porch lights in support of their neighbors. To me, after this event, if you ask me what community means, I would say “everything.” This is not an overstatement, because I know the support of the community is truly what got our town through this event, and is still helping people today.