Nashotah Honors Lartz

NASHOTAH — A nearly mile long parade of fire trucks and snow plows, along with cars and trucks driven by local residents and friends, weaved its way along village streets Saturday paying tribute to Village President Rich Lartz, who died on Dec. 17.
“Rich’s life was his family, the village and the church,” Senior Pastor Caleb Kolstead of Lake Country Bible Church said at a memorial service following the parade.
Richard A. “Rich” Lartz, 80, is survived by Kathy, his wife of 51 years, stepchildren Terry and Laurie, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces and a nephew, and the family dogs Sophie and Hazel.
He was a leader of Pink Heels Lake Country, which raises funds to fight cancer and other serious illnesses; and The Friends of Nashotah, which raises money for local charities and village activities. “He loved the village. He couldn’t stop talking about it,” church member Mike Umland said during the service.
During his 20-year tenure as village president, Lartz was “forward thinking” in his ideas to modernize village government.
And he was “a visionary” in improving fire and emergency medical services, according to Village Clerk Cynthia M. Pfeifer.
“He was quiet and unassuming, but he got things done,” added Village Attorney John Macy.
Lartz began his service to the village in 1994 as a member of the volunteer fire department before being elected village president in 2003.
Lartz urged the consolidation of local fire departments no longer able to recruit enough volunteers because the Lake Country region was changing from small rural communities into rapidly growing suburban subdivisions.
“He recognized the new people moving into the village were too busy commuting to and from work during the day and involved in their kids’ activities after work to volunteer with the fire department,” Pfeifer explained.
In the early 2000s, the villages of Nashotah and Chenequa merged their fire departments.
“Nashotah had the volunteers and Chenequa had the equipment and money,” Lartz once explained to a reporter.
About eight years later, Lartz and Chenequa Village President Bryce Styza and Delafield Mayor Ed McAleer began discussions resulting in the creation of Lake Country Fire & Rescue, which serves seven communities in the region.
The 2010 contract that described how the department would be funded and governed became a template for other fire and emergency medical service consolidations now serving more than a dozen Waukesha County communities, according to Macy, who helped draft the agreement.
The three municipal leaders kept a close, behind-the-scenes watch over the department during its formative years.
However, failing health has prevented them from advising the department as it seeks new revenues to hire fulltime staff to make up for the continuing loss of volunteers.
McAleer died in October and Lartz succumbed in December to a nearly threeyear- long battle with complications from COVID.
Lartz’s remains were cremated and the family waited until after the Christmas holidays to schedule the memorial celebration, according to village officials.
The parade formed near the village’s northern boundary with Delafield and Chenequa and proceeded south on the overpass above Hwy 16 and through the village’s business district along Hwy C.
It weaved through several subdivisions before turning north and passing Village Hall on Watertown Plank Road and proceeding due east to the church, which was quickly filled to its nearly 300seat capacity.
Ironically, Lartz played an instrumental role in construction of the church in 2014.
He persuaded Chenequa to allow the farmland to be annexed into Nashotah so the church could be built.
He later became a member of the congregation.
“He came to visit one day and it seems he never left,” said Kolstead.
During the eulogy, Kolstead described Lartz as “a member of the exclusive 80-50-20 club.”
Lartz celebrated his 80th birthday in November. He and Kathy had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2022. Local officials had been planning an event celebrating his 20th year as village president.