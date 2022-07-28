WEST ALLIS — The National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin (NKFW) is hosting their six-day virtual event to raise awareness for kidney health and organ donation while supporting NKFW from July 29-Aug. 3.
The event coincides with the Donate Life Transplant Games being held in San Diego. The Cool Beans Adventure will kick off Friday with NKFW CEO Mike Crowley cycling 100 miles to raise critical funds and awareness for the organization.
Cool Beans Adventure, formerly known as Capital City Celebration of Life for Organ, Tissue and Eye Donation, supports kidney health and organ donation in Wisconsin.
“Cool Beans encompasses our full mission of preventing kidney and urinary tract diseases, improving the health and well-being of those affected by kidney disease, and increasing the availability of all organs for transplantation. Community participation is vital to reaching all of the individuals in Wisconsin who need us,” Crowley said in a statement. “This is a community event that brings together families and friends who working toward to common goal of increasing the availability of all organs and creating awareness of the importance of organ donation is the cornerstone that we are building upon.”
According to a NKFW press release, 33% of the population are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Participants in Cool Beans Adventure are encouraged to track miles during the Transplant Games for a goal of navigating the equivalent of 33 miles by walking, biking or participating in any Transplant Games events.
The goal can be pursued individually or with a team. Ways to join the celebration are:
■ Register as an individual or team at www.kidneywi.org to join the adventure and get a swag bag.
■ Kickoff with CEO Mike Crowley, July 29 and Bike Like Mike! Follow his 100-mile Cool Beans Adventure on Facebook.
■ Show your celebration of life July 29-Aug 3 by tagging #NKFWCoolBeans on Facebook or Instagram to double miles.
■ Stay tuned on social media throughout the Adventure with new challenges and additional incentives.