DELAFIELD — Lake Country Comedy is starting their second season of comedy shows on Sept. 17 at the American Legion Post 196, 333 N. Lapham Peak Rd.
Live, standup comedy is provided once a month from September through May, excluding December due to an abundance of holiday events throughout the month.
The comedy shows started in fall of 2021, though they were originally set for 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic took over during the month their first show was originally scheduled. The shows were postponed from that moment for about a year and half.
“I think it’s just that, especially after COVID when people were able to start getting out again,” said Legion member and coordinator of the comedy shows Gerry Grothues. “It’s just being able to get out and be in a social setting and laugh. Our comics are always top-notch, and every show is wonderful. People are laughing from beginning to end.”
This month the headliner is Jimmy McHugh, a comedian from Chicago. McHugh has appeared at various national comedy clubs and has also been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, ESPN2, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and Summerfest.
This month’s featured performer is Rachel Mac, who is a regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade.”
Every month, Grothues aims to book headliners from the Milwaukee or Chicago are, as well as local comics. On occasion, the Legion post will bring food for attendees ahead of time so people can come in early, sit down and have dinner before or during the show, according to Grothues. Food will not be provided at September’s show due to an event Legion members are attending, but food may be brought to future shows.
“It’s a lot of fun, and people have received it well. It’s been growing a little bit from last year,” said Grothues.
The show turnouts continue to grow a little bit each year, and according to Grotheus, they are close to reaching the capacity at the Legion. They will soon be expanding the post and are currently working on it now. Grotheus says the hope is that the expansion will be complete in the fall and they will be able to accommodate more people for each show.
For now, they are adjusting by also including shows at O’Donoghue’s in Elm Grove, 3225 Watertown Plank Road, starting in October.
Future show dates confirmed by Grotheus are Oct. 15 and Nov. 19, on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. The show is labeled as 18-plus with all tickets costing $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.
To get tickets in advance, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5492422?fbclid=IwAR0wrIJ5iyMgw_l9cR832Bo0aditKicHwyWp8w1gDQnd5MHw449zi2UsRM.