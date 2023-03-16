NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin man admitted “his actions were stupid” after allegedly using protein milk bottle and a Mountain Dew bottle to set off explosives in a Milwaukee parking structure.
Dennis Beard, 48, was charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with two counts of possession of an improvised explosive device. If convicted, he faces 12 years in prison. His next court appearance is May 3.
On Sunday police detectives were dispatched to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino parking structure, 1721 West Canal St., to investigate the detonation of a small improvised explosive device.
A detective found a liquid chemical on the parking garage floor along with charred aluminum foil. Police and parking lot security collected green plastic bottle pieces from the detonation site. Those plastic bottle pieces were preserved.
The detective reviewed surveillance and noticed a brown Subaru Outback driven by a man stop at the detonation site and dump two bottles out of the car before driving off. About two minutes later, the first bottle explodes and a puff of smoke rises from the bottle. Two minutes later, the second bottle started to smoke but did not appear to explode. No one was in the area when the bottles detonated, according to the criminal complaint.
The man then went into the casino and provided a photo ID to get a new player’s card. Casino records showed an ID card for Dennis Beard, the complaint said.
Police were able to track Beard down through Department of Transportation records to a residence in New Berlin, the complaint said.
Beard allowed officers to search his residence and they found the clothing he was wearing in the casino surveillance. Officers also located a bottle containing suspected muriatic mcid and located aluminum foil in the garage. Beard also told them they would be able to find more in a Dawn container inside the brown Subaru, the complaint said.
During an interview with authorities, Beard admitted he watched YouTube videos of people using muriatic acid and aluminum foil to make loud explosions, the complaint said.
Beard said he did it once before in a dumpster near his father’s house but that it was really loud. He admitted he did it again in the casino parking structure and that he went up to the next floor and heard it go off. Beard said that it was really loud at the casino parking lot as well. He told officers he used a Mountain Dew bottle and a protein milk bottle for the two he detonated in the casino parking lot. He admitted that his actions were stupid, the complaint said.