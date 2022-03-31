NEW BERLIN — Longtime New Berlin Police Captain Mike Glider retired on Wednesday after 37 years with the department.
“It has been a great run,” Glider said.
Glider said it was the right time as most officers retire at 53 years old and he is now 59. He added he has stayed longer than most officers.
“It’s time. When you know, you know.” he said.
Glider became a police cadet in 1985 and then a police officer in 1986.
“I was looking for a stable job where it was different each day. I didn’t want to go into an office and know what I would be doing each day,” Glider said.
He figured a police department would something different.
The job lived up to his expectations as every single day brought something new.
“I got exactly what I was expecting,” he said.
Glider received his first promotion to corporal in 1992 and rose through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, and then to captain in 2012.
In 1999, Glider earned a Medal of Honor for saving an unresponsive person from a burning car. He also was honored with a Citation of Merit for serving 27 years on the SWAT team, including 11 years as the NBPD team commander.
“Mike also served the department as one of the department’s first DARE officers, as an EMT, the public information officer, the fleet and equipment manager, and the strategic planning coordinator,” the police department said.
He is thankful for the department’s strong relationship with the residents of New Berlin even during challenging times.
“What a great community to work in. We have so much support from all our residents especially with these last couple of years. They have always been in our corner,” Glider said.
Ties to the community
Glider’s post-retirement plans don’t include a tropical drink and taking naps in a hammock. Besides having fun with his six granddaughters, he will continue his community ties to New Berlin through volunteerism.
While in the police department he participated in the Special Olympics, Hunger Taskforce, Habitat for Humanity and New Berlin Senior Taxi.
“I will be doing all the things I did through my working career. I’d like to do more of it now that I’m retired,” he said.
New Berlin Deputy Chief Tony Pine praised Glider, calling him a positive person.
“What I take from him is his ability to be positive in these difficult and trying times,” Pine said.
He is referring to calls for defunding police and the negativity towards police officers.
“He always sees the positive and never gets weighed down by the negativity of what is happening around us,” Pine said.
Glider feels fortunate the police department hasn’t had to deal with incidents such as officer-involved shootings in Wauwatosa, Kenosha and Milwaukee. New Berlin police have helped those communities when they have had issues.
“I tell the younger officers you see a lot of negative stuff. Just know you are working in a community where 99.9% of the 40,000 residents have your back,” Glider said.