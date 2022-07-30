NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip, one of Special Olympics’ sponsors.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run represented carrying the torch into the Friday evening opening ceremonies at Carroll University for the 2022 Special Olympics Celebration Games. The athletes will compete in swimming, soccer, track and field, bocce ball, softball and tennis at the games this weekend.
There are over 110,000 law enforcement officers who carry the Flame of Hope annually. The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity, uniting communities across the globe, according to Deputy Chief Tony Pine.
Athlete Tyler Derringer took pictures of the run and led the Special Olympics Oath at the opening ceremony.
“I will actually be in a squad (car), hanging out the window taking photos,” said Derringer, who added he has already done it tons of times.
When asked about his favorite part of the day, Derringer said it’s the whole event. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s really nice to have it and to see this, and we have good weather for it today,” said Derringer.
Law enforcement support
“Law enforcement is our biggest partner for Special Olympics Wisconsin,” said Special Olympics Wisconsin Senior Director of Development Sarah Graper. “They are the guardians of the flame to bring awareness about inclusion and everything for Special Olympics.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over 700 million dollars for Special Olympics programs since it started 36 years ago. The torch program continues to be one of the top fundraisers in the world.
Other annual fundraising events include “Tip-ACop.” With sponsor Texas Roadhouse, the New Berlin Police Department serves tables, informs customers about Special Olympics and collects donations. They also sell T-shirts for athletes, coaches and family to wear.
“This is really rewarding,” said Pine. “You think about what we deal with on a daily basis and people don’t want us around, but the athletes here look at us like true heroes. We feel like we’re making a difference, which is the biggest thing.”
Officers who support the organization are entrusted with guarding the flame and symbolically delivering it to local, state, national and world games.
“With everything happening in the world, they really are part of the community. They’re giving back and they want inclusion,” said Graper, referring to law enforcement. “They’ve been with us the whole way, it’s amazing.”
Waukesha Police Specialist Niki Nelson attended Friday’s Law Enforcement Torch Run. Nelson has participated for 25 years.
“The bonds that we form with the athletes and their parents, it’s something that you can’t put a measure on,” said Nelson. “It’s something that lasts a lifetime and something we continue on after the games are done.”
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel encouraged those attending the run to check out the games this weekend at Carroll University.
“I promise you your hearts will be warmed to see these athletes out,” said Schimel, who also serves on the board of directors of Special Olympics Wisconsin. “Special Olympics is all about inclusion, and if you’re excited about a nation that’s more inclusive and involves everybody, Special Olympics is a place for you.”