New city logo for Waukesha unveiled, approved unanimously

WAUKESHA — With a milestone anniversary now in the rearview mirror, Waukesha officials have set their sights on a new long-term logo that is designed to pay homage to the city’s past, present and future.
The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the new logo, part of which depicts some of Waukesha’s icons inside the image of a fox. The animal imagery references the Fox River’s prominence in the community, as well as the origins of the city’s name.
“The tail of the fox is flowing, presenting water and the Fox River,” City Administrator Kevin Lahner said. “The fox is representative of the city of Waukesha, as the word ‘Waukesha’ comes from the Native American word for ‘fox.’” Waukesha resident Sarah Sallman, who drew up the city’s 125th anniversary logo, is also the creator of the fox-themed one. While there was consensus that the anniversary logo would be phased out after a brief period, Lahner said the decision early on was to create a fresh image, rather than revert back to what was in place.
“There was not a desire to return to the city’s current logo, the springhouse logo, which is appearing outdated and does not represent the vibrancy of the city of Waukesha,” Lahner said.
Another impetus behind the desire to start out fresh, Lahner said, was a goal of creating a unified theme across all facets of city government.
“Right now, if you look around the city, you see different vehicles with different logos on them,” Lahner said. “There is no consistency of branding or messaging within the departments.”
Alderman Cory Payne was among the council members who weighed in on the new logo at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think it’s a great idea to have that unity, with the branding and what not,” Payne said.
On the theme of communications, the council also heard a report from Rebecca Pederson in the city’s office of administration and public outreach assistance. Pederson provided the council with a report on the city’s public outreach efforts this past year.
On the social media front, the city has four official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Between the four platforms, the city has 27,430 followers, representing a 107 percent increase from 2020.
In her report, Pederson said a number of new and returning community events received high levels of engagement, including the Tribute Tuesday concerts and the grand opening of Buchner Park Pool. But the posts with the highest level of response all were linked to November’s parade tragedy.
In other business Tuesday, the Common Council:
■ Approved a charter document that sets the stage for the formation of the Christmas Parade Memorial Commission. The document outlines the commission’s objective and membership — which will include representatives of some of the parade’s victims, as well as community members.
“I wanted to have broad representation,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said. “Their work will take as long as it will take.”
■ Approved resolutions in honor of three influential city residents and employees who died recently: Jody Payne, wife of Alderman Eric Payne and mother of Alderman Cory Payne; Michael Grulke, city engineer; and Lyle Lauersdorf, who served as alderman from 1978-1985.
Speaking to the recognition of his wife, Eric Payne said, “We really do appreciate it a lot.”