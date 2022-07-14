WAUKESHA — Retirement doesn’t just mean gardening and playing bridge; it can provide the time for a new or past hobby. New Horizons Band of Southeast Wisconsin offers seniors a chance to join a band and socialize. There is no singing but a group of people playing instrumental music.
“For many of us music was set side for work and family demands until retirement,” said Noreen Knepel, a Waukesha resident and band member.
The New Horizons Band is an international organization of over 150 bands focusing on players aged 55 and over. The band has had members over age 85. They reach musicians of all skill levels who either want to keep on playing or who have never played an instrument before joining.
“We have a number of people who hadn’t played their instrument for years and dug it out of the closet when they retired and started playing again and are in the band,” Knepel said.
The senior musicians meet Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m. at the White House of Music, 2101 N. Springdale Rd. in Waukesha. The band is self-supporting through a fee each trimester. The current fee is $75 or about $5 per week.
“With this fee we provide a meeting place, conductors, music, bookkeeping services, and advertising,” the band’s webpage said.
The band plays concerts at numerous senior facilities. Currently the band is on the smaller side due to the need for new members. Knepel said some people didn’t come back after the pandemic.
“The band provides friendships and a sense of belonging that many seniors need,” Knepel said.
She added the band is good for members’ health because using wind instruments keeps the lungs going.
“It [also] keeps your cognitive skills going,” she said.
Knepel, who plays flute, joined the band three years ago because she was always enjoyed music at church. She wanted to join a group and heard of New Horizons a while back.
“For me to walk into a room with a whole bunch of people that I don’t know ...frightened the heck out of me. I finally decided to bite the bullet and I did it,” Knepel said.
She understands people who may be hesitant due to feeling that they don’t know how to play well enough or are a bit rusty. Her advice is to give it a try.
Making music together
Mary Rees, New Horizons Band president, said for her personally this group has been wonderful to be part of. She recalled 15 years ago working retail at the White House of Music.
“I was a retired grade school band director and was finishing my working years at White House. I would see the members come Wednesday morning for rehearsal and they would all look so happy to be there with their friends and to make music,” Rees said.
She changed her work schedule so she could be a part of the group.
“Due to arthritis in my hands and lack of time, I hadn’t played for 15 years. But once music becomes a part of you it isn’t the skill but the act of coming together for a common love,” she said, Rees now plays in several community bands but this one is special to her.
“This group is part music, part social, and a large part educational. Some members haven’t played since grade school or high school. Some have switched to a different instrument in retirement and a few have never played an instrument before,” Rees said.
As a former band director, she is thrilled to witness the group’s progress and admits to becoming tearful when she hears how people have improved.
For Rees, the band gives her more satisfaction than playing in a band with well-trained musicians. She remembered teaching middle school band and always telling her students that this was a sport “except we didn’t use balls or athletic equipment.”
Rees stressed the camaraderie and team aspect of making music together.
“We had to support each other and we were only as good as our weakest link. It’s hard to hide a bad trumpet or a drum,” Rees said.
The band also builds character and brings unity.
“During these difficult times of COVID I believe we all thirst and need something to latch on to. This group certainly has worked for me,” Rees said.
For more information visit https://whitehouseofmusic.com/newhorizons-band/.