New substance abuse prevention efforts announced by Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials announced different initiatives to help prevent substance abuse on Tuesday at Health and Human Services. This week is National Prevention Week and May is Mental Health Awareness month. Speakers included Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Greg Johnson, board president of the Addiction Resource Council, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Nicholas Ollinger.
Farrow said mental health and addiction overlap. He spoke about new efforts the county is putting in place to expand services in dealing with mental health issues in the community.
“We’re facing new challenges every day, especially in the war on drugs,” Farrow said.
Farrow said the county is facing some of the most dangerous chemicals out there in fentanyl, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine. The drugs are in heroin but also in imitation drugs or mixed with other drugs.
“These are found in the streets, but they’re also found online and online pharmacies that look legitimate. And we’ve got to help curb that,” Farrow said.
In 2021, the county saw 79 lives lost due to overdose. Farrow said 62 were directly related to direct fentanyl overdose or fentanyl combined with other drugs. In 2020, the county saw its highest overdose numbers with 95 lives lost.
“We need to make a difference. We need to constantly look at how we can make a change,” Farrow said.
In 2017, the county kicked off a major effort to reduce overdoses. There was a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths, but COVID-19 caused a step backwards. Farrow said programs put in place to help people were disrupted. That, combined with more potent drugs, had “tragic consequences” seen every day.
“Prescription drug misuse, especially of opioids, is devastating to our community,” Farrow said. “Prevention is an investment in the lives and safety of all our residents, so the county is using multiple strategies to stop substance abuse before it can start.”
New strategies
Waukesha County will offer $200,000 in new Substance Abuse Block Grant (SABG) funds to expand prevention efforts in schools and the community. The grants can fund six primary prevention strategies: information dissemination, education, alternative activities, problem identification and referral, community- based process, and environmental. Schools and licensed prevention agencies each have the opportunity to apply.
“These are the opportunities we have to really get out there in the public and make a difference,” Farrow said.
Waukesha County has partnered with the Addiction Resource Council to offer free technical assistance to develop, implement, and document programming to schools applying for grants. Awardees may collaborate with other licensed substance use prevention agencies for activities not provided by schools.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with HHS, will implement the embedded Mental Health Professional program, which began as a pilot program in November 2021.
The sheriff’s office has experienced improved response to mental health and crisis calls since the pilot program began. It will be fully implemented at the end of June.
WCSO became the first and only county agency to embed a mental health professional in its office. The average response time for the mental health professional to arrive on scene to meet with a person experiencing a mental health crisis is 22.1 minutes, compared to 45 minutes for similar responses with nonembedded mental health professionals, according to Ollinger.
The embedded mental health professional clears deputies on 38% of calls for service because the situation is not imminently dangerous and does not require law enforcement’s presence.
“It’s getting the right professionals in at the right time to help support a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis. This supports the idea that a mental health crisis deserves a mental health response,” Ollinger said.