Newcomers vie for vacant District 7 seat on Brookfield Common Council - 1

John Silverthorne (left) and Kris Seals (right) are running April 5 for the District 7 aldermanic seat on the Brookfield Common Council.

BROOKFIELD — Political newcomer Kris Seals won a contested race for a four-year term on the Brookfield Common Council.

The matchup in District 7 was between two residents who have not previously served in public office. Kris Seals garnered 54.6%, or 740 votes.

Challenger John Silverthorne netted 45.1%, or 611 votes. There were an additional four write-in votes, accounting for 0.3 percent of the total.

In December, incumbent District 7 Alderman Brad Blummer indicated he would not seek re-election.

Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Kris Seals74054.6%
John Silverthorne61145.1%
Write in40.3%
Total Votes1,355 
   

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)

<< Back to main election results page