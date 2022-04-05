BROOKFIELD — Political newcomer Kris Seals won a contested race for a four-year term on the Brookfield Common Council.
The matchup in District 7 was between two residents who have not previously served in public office. Kris Seals garnered 54.6%, or 740 votes.
Challenger John Silverthorne netted 45.1%, or 611 votes. There were an additional four write-in votes, accounting for 0.3 percent of the total.
In December, incumbent District 7 Alderman Brad Blummer indicated he would not seek re-election.
Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Kris Seals
|740
|54.6%
|John Silverthorne
|611
|45.1%
|Write in
|4
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|1,355
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)