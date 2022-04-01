BROOKFIELD — Kris Seals and John Silverthorne, neither of whom has held public office in the past, have tossed their hats into the ring in a race for a District 7 aldermanic seat on the Brookfield Common Council.
In December, incumbent Alderman Brad Blummer indicated he would not seek re-election.
The Freeman asked Seals and Silverthorne a variety of questions about their candidacy. Their responses are below:
What prompted you to run for a seat on the Brookfield Common Council this spring?
Seals: I have been very active in the community for many years, and now is the time. I am an empty-nester now and have the time to commit to the position. Giving it all of my attention so that I can make the best decision for the community.
Silverthorne: I became more interested and involved in local politics in the last couple years. When I heard the seat would be open, I thought it might be a chance for me to connect with more neighbors and hear from them why Brookfield is a great place to live, and what we can do together to improve it.
What qualities do you feel you can bring to the Common Council?
Seals: I was on the board for the Wauwatosa chamber for two terms and was in the Brookfield chamber for many years and now sit on the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce as a board member. I have lived and raised a family in the Brookfield community for over 20 years and was raised in Brookfield. I feel I have a good prospective for the community’s needs and wants, living in the area for over 50 years.
Silverthorne: I've worked in the education world for over 13 years in different capacities (teacher, principal, adjunct professor, instructional coach), so I know how to collaborate with people to achieve a common goal. I listen first to gain better understanding and work to give multiple solutions.
In your opinion, what are some of the issues facing the city of Brookfield — and, more specifically, District 7?
Seals: Keeping our park system vibrant and family friendly, keeping the city budget in line with the budget proposal and therefore keeping taxes low. Work on quality city services and keeping our police department staffed and making sure they have the resources to provide the community with great services and our Brookfield families safe.
Silverthorne: I would love to continue to see the parks and rec department grow, and to work with the city to find a way to plant more trees where the ash borer had destroyed so many mature trees.
