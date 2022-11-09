WAUKESHA — Incumbent Republican Adam Neylon held onto his District 98 seat in the state Assembly, according to preliminary results Tuesday. Neylon this fall faced off against Democrat challenger Christina Barry for the seat, which includes all or portions of several Waukesha County communities.
This fall, Neylon weighed in on a number of hot button topics, including crime and education.
“We must pass bail reform legislation allowing judges to consider a defendant’s previous criminal history when determining bail,” Neylon told The Freeman in October. “It is also critical to support law enforcement and make sure every jurisdiction has what they need to serve and protect our communities.”
On the topic of education, Neylon this campaign season touted his efforts to improve STEM education with a first-ever state robotics grant program throughout the state.
Speaking to history and how it should be taught in classrooms, Neylon said, “(It) should be taught as a matter of fact using primary source evidence, not rely upon theories that may or may not be true.”
Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.