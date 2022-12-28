WAUKESHA — No injuries were reported in a house fire on Wednesday. At 8:58 a.m. the Waukesha Fire Department and Waukesha Police Department responded to the 700 block of Sylvan Terrace for a report of a house on fire.
Fire crews located a fire in the kitchen, and quickly stopped it from spreading throughout the home.
The residents were able to escape safely. A cat was located by fire crews and reunited with the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire. Damage to the home is estimated at $40,000.
The Waukesha Fire Department reminded citizens of the importance of working smoke detectors in your home as well as having a fire escape plan, both of which benefited this family today.