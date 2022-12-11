WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha Fire Department and Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at Texas Roadhouse just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from the Waukesha Fire Department.
According to the release, a passerby called the fire in to emergency services. When the fire department arrived at the restaurant at 2513 Plaza Ct. in Waukesha, they came upon a bustling restaurant that appeared to be under normal operation. However, a large volume of smoke was coming from the roof.
Fire crews were able to access the roof and found the fire in the hood and duct system coming from the kitchen
The building was quickly evacuated with the help of the police department and the fire was extinguished.
Estimates of the total damage to the restaurant are around $50,000.
This is a breaking story. We will continue to provide updates as more become available. See the Tuesday print edition of The Freeman for the latest.