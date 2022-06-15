NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.
Alexandra Schweitzer with No Left Turn in Education said the event is not mandatory to attend and it is a free, public event.
“There’s always going to be naysayers, there’s always going to be people trying to put spins on this,” Schweitzer said.
Schweitzer said she was contacted by a parents group and asked to give an educational presentation on CRT, and they chose to hold the event at the New Berlin Public Library.
McCormick, an Illinois teacher, has spoken on Fox News about CRT. Johnson gained attention after running as a Mequon-Thiensville School Board candidate in a recall election. Johnson and another challenger lost the effort to unseat the incumbents.
“Critical race theory, in essence, is pushing a segregationist agenda and parents are asking for information to be educated on what they can look for to make sure it stays out of schools,” Schweitzer said.
McCormick told The Freeman the event is important because parents need to hear what is happening in their schools from someone who spent over a decade teaching in them.
“The truth is that they are going to get nothing more than the dogma of the educational orthodoxy from those inside, and those that would echo my sentiments based on what they’ve witnessed are too scared to speak out because the retaliation is so severe,” he said.
McCormick said he encourages people concerned about the event to “come and ask questions.”
Parent concerns
However, some parents are concerned that that these groups mischaracterize what CRT actually is.
Merriam-Webster defines CRT as the idea that race is a sociological rather than biological designation and that racism pervades society and is fostered and perpetuated by the legal system.
Parent John Norcross said he is very familiar with the groups like No Left Turn in Education and Moms for Liberty.
Norcross said he had assumed the presentation would be on gender ideology, but he is aware they are also focused on “manufactured” issues like CRT. Norcross said he feels the event will promote hate speech and is also part of a greater political effort.
“(CRT) is not something that should be a concern ... to anybody in the vast education any other than other theories or sociologies or legal studies,” he said.
Sarah Harrison, who is running for the District 13 state Assembly seat and who previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Waukesha School Board in April, said groups like No Left Turn in Education are making a lot of noise and trying to make it seem like there are dangerous things being taught, but that’s not true.
“There are some folks out there that want to make the way that we teach our history more comfortable for themselves and I personally believe in teaching an honest version of our history,” Harrison said.
Harrison said while she believes parents should have a seat at the table, she wants teachers, who are the experts, to primarily determine what is taught in schools.
Lauren Sanders, a parent in Brookfield, said she’s become more active in what she considers to be a “war on education.” She said she feels the scheduled event encourages parents to attend it through scare tactics. She also referenced recent tweets by McCormick regarding the LGBTQ community and books, saying they didn’t sit right with her and her human values.
One of the tweets from June 7 read: “Transgenderism is a mass psychogenic illness spread through social contagion. It should not be confused with the real, but exceedingly rare, transsexuality.”
Sanders said she doesn’t feel that there’s a clear understanding of what these organizations represent and is disappointed that the library is allowing the event to be held.
Library response
In response to a request for comment, New Berlin Public Library Director Natalie Beacom said: “The New Berlin Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.”
Beacom also shared the Meeting Room Policy, Procedure and Application and the library’s Code of Conduct with The Freeman.