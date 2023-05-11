WAUKESHA — No one was injured during a fire call to the Waukesha Post Office on Wednesday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a possible fire at the Post Office on Broadway. Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Fleming said firefighters targeted an HVAC unit that was quickly controlled “with no extension and no active fire.” The unit had overheated, sending smoke into the building. After about 20 minutes, employees were allowed back into the building.
Top News
top story