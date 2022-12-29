NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
The sports complex is located at 5330 S. Racine Ave. in New Berlin.
“We understand there may be concerns about reentering the building following the unfortunate roof collapse that occurred on July 5, during a heavy rain event. We want to reassure the public that there has been a complete, thorough, and independent, professional investigation regarding the cause of the roof collapse,” according to a statement posted on the Facebook page.
An investigation concluded there was an inadequate roof drainage system, and the weight of rainwater caused the partial roof collapse. The issue was resolved with the installation of an entirely new, roof drainage system that includes a secondary drainage system (overflow).
“Rest assured that Ethic, and its partners, have taken appropriate action to repair the roof and prevent a situation like this from happening again. Rest assured Ethic, and its partners, have worked diligently to ensure the structural integrity of the entire building, floor to ceiling, top to bottom. Ethic is committed to the safety of its guests, and the OAW Sports Center is reopening to the public with Ethic's complete confidence in the building's integrity,” the statement said.
Due to a legal claim they are unable to disclose further information.