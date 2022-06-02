Oconomowoc Lake home sells for $6.7M

OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market.
Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker Elite and a broker with The Spheeris Team, said the 10,280-square-foot home was a one-party listing, meaning it never hit the market. Spheeris said he told the couple about the property and they worked with the sellers to negotiate the sale. This is not uncommon in Lake Country. Spheeris said there is another home in the area that isn’t on the market yet, but has five buyers interested.
The single-family Sawyer Road home, which boasts six bedrooms, was built in an architectural style that the new owners found attractive, Spheeris said.
“What appealed to the new owners is its setting is spectacular and the uniqueness of the home,” Spheeris said. He described the house as being constructed in a style similar to a Colorado lodge.
This is not the first lake home for the new homeowners who are simply swapping one lake for another.
Increasingly, Spheeris said people are seeking homes on lakes with high water clarity, as well as the always important views and amount and quality of the lake frontage.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ranks water clarity for lakes around the state and posts the information on its website, which is a tool that would-be lake owners are using to determine on which lake they want to reside.
Although lake property overall is desirable, Spheeris said, there are some lakes that are considered the “Champagne Lakes” of the area: Oconomowoc, Pine and Beaver. While they are the most popular, they are also the most expensive. Nagawicka and Pewaukee lakes also are popular among homebuyers. Spheeris said each lake has a different appeal and each person is seeking something different, from wanting a quiet lake to a busy lake with lots of activity, while others are looking for a lake that is more suitable for a certain activity, such as sailing.
Lakefront homes are selling pretty quickly if they are priced right, Spheeris said, and he expects that to continue as the future of the luxury home market, and lake homes in particular, continue to look strong.
“I think for more people, their homes are more important to them since the pandemic,” Spheeris said.
