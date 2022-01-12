Oconomowoc manhunt defendant pleads guilty on three counts

WAUKESHA — One of the men charged in an Oconomowoc incident last year involving multiple carjackings, a bank robbery and attempted kidnapping pleaded guilty on three counts in court Tuesday morning.

Kaia Mueller, 44, of Delavan, was charged with one count of attempted armed carjacking, one count of attempted kidnapping, one count of armed carjacking, one count of robbing a financial institution, one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

All charges pertaining to Mueller carried repeater clauses, meaning more significant prison time.

Mueller is currently serving time in the Dodge Correctional Institution following a conviction for a separate crime, a 2015 robbery of a financial institution. He was transported to attend court in person Tuesday.

Of the charges against him, Mueller agreed to plead guilty to attempted armed carjacking, armed carjacking and robbery of a financial institution. The other counts are dismissed and will be read in at sentencing.

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Randy Sitzberger recommended the court impose a sentence of “15 years of initial confinement and seven years of extended supervision” served consecutive to his current sentence, so beginning Feb. 8, 2026.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow spoke with Mueller in court Tuesday, assuring he understood the charges against him. On the count of attempted armed carjacking, Mueller admitted to Dorow on the record he “approached the victim in the complaint, your honor, and threatened her to take her vehicle... I got in the vehicle, there were no keys in the vehicle, and I got out and ran away, your honor.”

Subsequently, “after attempting to carjack the first victim’s car I ran across the street to an underground parking garage,” Mueller said. “I approached (a) man and told him to get out of the vehicle. He did not want to get out of the vehicle so I removed him from the vehicle and took the vehicle.”

Finally, Mueller said he drove the stolen vehicle to Waukesha State Bank “entering the bank with a weapon and asked the teller to put the money in the bag, and told the other teller to also put the money in the bag,” he said. “I also had the firearm with me at these events, your honor.”

He said he displayed the firearm at times, as a threat.

Mueller was estimated to have taken $5,700 from the bank.

Attorney Stephen Govin, who represents Mueller, said he and his client have gone over the plea questionnaire and waiver of rights prior to Tuesday’s hearing.

“I judge you convicted on today’s date,” Dorow told Mueller. He’s scheduled for sentencing March 10.

Case background

The two-day manhunt of Mueller after a crime spree had Oconomowoc on high alert last June.

According to the criminal complaint, Mueller committed multiple carjackings and robbed a bank among other things before successfully fleeing and evading law enforcement for two full days. Mueller was allegedly helped by Malachi Thorne-Gray as he allegedly let Mueller use his gun and is an alleged accomplice to the bank robbery.

Thorne-Gray is also scheduled for sentencing in the coming months.

Mueller was ultimately apprehended by Lake Delton police late on June 30, 2021. He remains in custody.