WAUKESHA — The officer who was shot in the chest Wednesday was released from the hospital Wednesday night, a press release from the Waukesha Police Department says. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest, which was effective, as the bullet did not penetrate “and the body camera worn was struck,” the release says.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Oakdale Drive, on the southwest side of Waukesha, at around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday for a well-being check. Officers met with the landlord who requested assistance from the police while he spoke with the tenant who was “displaying erratic behavior,” according to the release.
The officers checked the house with the landlord and, as the officers went down to the basement, the female suspect fired at the officers, striking one. The officer who was struck fired back, the release says.
The deceased female suspect has not yet been identified, pending family notification and positive identification by the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner will be conducting an investigation and will determine the manner and cause of death, according to the release.
On Wednesday, the Waukesha Police Department Deployable Technology Unit responded to the scene and utilized unmanned aerial vehicles to locate the suspect in the basement, revealing the body. A firearm was recovered on the scene.
At about 2 a.m. Thursday the crime scene was turned over to the property owner.
The officer who was struck sustained an injury to the chest and the other officer had minor injuries. Both officers are male, one 44 years old with 21 years of service and the second 38 years old with 12 years of service, the release says.
“Per department policy and best practices, both officers are on paid administrative leave,” the release says. “This administrative leave is used to allow the officers time to work through the series of emotions they may experience following a critical incident. It also provides time to conduct the follow through considerations involved in these incidents.”
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is still conducting interviews of witnesses and officers as the investigation is still open and active.
“We are grateful for the support from all the law enforcement agencies that are supporting us,” the release says.