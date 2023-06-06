WAUKESHA – On the morning of June 4, a 76-year-old man died in a motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Les Paul Parkway and West St. Paul Avenue According to the Waukesha Police Department, the decedent was heading northbound in a red Chevy Cruze, ran a red light, and collided with a gray Chevy Silverado heading westbound.
Waukesha Police and Fire Departments responded promptly to the scene and provided lifesaving treatment to the driver of the Cruze. He was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for advanced care and died a short time later. The driver and passengers of the Silverado were treated and released from the scene. The area of Les Paul Parkway and West St. Paul Avenue were temporarily closed following the crash, but are now open.
This crash is one of many incidents happening along the belt of roadway from the area of Summit Avenue and Meadowbrook Road following Hwy 318 through Hwy 59 until East Moreland Boulevard (Hwy 18).
On April 18, two people suffered serious injuries in a crash near Les Paul Parkway and Racine Avenue.
On March 29, a six-year-old was killed in a three-car crash at the intersection of South West Avenue and Hwy 59.
In 2020, a rollover accident occurred at the intersection of Hwy 59 and Genesee Road; in 2015, a motorist turning off Hwy 59 onto Center Road failed to see a bicyclist who ultimately collided with the trailer the motorist was pulling.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said law enforcement has taken note of the number of incidents happening in this area and reports that careless driving seems to be the cause. “We have seen an increase in vehicle crashes, specifically a couple fatals,” he said. “It all comes down to speeding and aggressive driving.”
Last month, the Waukesha Police Department worked with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and New Berlin Police Department to conduct a targeted traffic enforcement along the Hwy 59 bypass. Between May 2 and 5, the area of Summit Avenue and Meadowbrook Road following Hwy 318 through Hwy 59 until East Moreland Boulevard (Hwy 18) was specifically monitored.
During this targeted enforcement, police conducted 194 traffic stops and 123 truck inspections. 61 citations were issued for various federal, state, and local violations, 327 warnings were issued, and 21 commercial motor vehicle trucks were placed out of service.
Baumann urges the public to be more cautious while driving and obey traffic laws.
“Leave early, give yourself ample time to drive from Point A to Point B, and drive the speed limit. Speed limits are there for a reason, it’s to travel in a safe manner,” he said. “The reality is there is nothing, absolutely nothing, more important than getting to your destination safely.”