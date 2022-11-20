WAUKESHA — On Monday, Nov. 21, the city will be holding the one-year remembrance ceremony for the Christmas Parade tragedy at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave.
The ceremony will be held at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park beginning at 4:39 p.m. Everyone is invited to join and honor the lives lost, support those who are still suffering and come together as a community.
“Continuing to heal. That’s my overriding theme,” said Mayor Shawn Reilly on Thursday. “The community experienced major, major trauma, and we need to continue working on healing.”
The ceremony will include a moment of silence and remarks from Reilly, Governor Tony Evers, Fire Chief Steve Howard, Police Chief Dan Thompson and the Rev. Patrick Heppe from the Catholic Communities, who was injured during the parade attack last year.
At the end of the ceremony, Reilly will ask everyone to again light their homes or businesses in blue lights to show unity and support for all the victims. There will also be a song at the end, which Reilly says he will be keeping a surprise.
The city will be live-streaming the event on the city’s Facebook page, @CityofWaukesha, and Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin and the Resiliency Center will be at the ceremony for anyone attending in person who needs to talk or is looking for support.
There will be limited quantities of free blue light bulbs courtesy of Batteries Plus and there will also be blue glow bracelets courtesy of Educators Credit Union.
The Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave., will close at 4 p.m. on Monday for the ceremony.
“We had a ceremony shortly after the parade (last year) in Cutler Park, and I think that was very emotional,” said Reilly. “But more importantly, I think what it did is it gave people an opportunity to stand with each other and start the healing process. The remembrance ceremony is another opportunity to heal. That’s why we’re doing it.”
Parade Memorial
The Mayor’s Office is asking for help from everyone to honor and remember all the victims through the creation of a permanent memorial. The Waukesha Memorial Fund is looking for donations to create a smaller memorial downtown on Main Street, representing a marker where the tragedy occurred; and a larger memorial in Grede Park near downtown, to include a larger, more reflective space.
The Parade Memorial Commission is working with Thrive Architects with an additional sculpture provided by local Waukesha artist Carmen De La Paz.
The downtown memorial is expected to be dedicated in November of 2023, for the second anniversary of the tragedy. The Grede Park Memorial is anticipated to be dedicated in November of 2024, for the third anniversary.
Cards with a QR code for donations to the memorial fund will be handed out during the remembrance ceremony. Other donations can be made online by visiting https://bit.ly/3E0LxON, or by mailing a check to the Waukesha County Community Foundation, Attn: Parade Memorial Fund, 2727 N. Grandview Blvd. Suite 301, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Reilly confirmed Thursday that a donation of $50,000 was made by Citizens Bank.
“It’s a work in process,” said Reilly. “But I’m confident that this will be constructed and it will be an enormous benefit to the community. 30 years from now, there’s going to be people visiting because they lost their grandmother, they lost a good friend or a family member, and it will be something that will serve the community forever.”