WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Downtown Business Association announced Friday afternoon that the outdoor elements of this week's Friday Night Live are canceled due to the extreme heat and threat of severe weather.
As of 3:55 p.m., the temperature is 88° with a heat index of 94°.The National Weather Service has reported a risk of severe weather that will likely reach the area after 6 p.m.
Musical performances will be moved inside at Martha Merrell's Books, the Brewcade Pub and the Salty Toad.
As a result, the streets in downtown Waukesha will remain open.
Weather-dependent, Friday Night Live will return on Aug. 4.